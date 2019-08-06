Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.61-1.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,636. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.