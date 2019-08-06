Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.06

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 21642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

