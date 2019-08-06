KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Shares Up 1.6%

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.33 and last traded at $116.33, 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.99.

KERRY GRP PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

