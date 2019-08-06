Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Down 11%

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) dropped 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $76.81, approximately 1,001,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 317,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $53,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after acquiring an additional 55,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,814,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 389,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

