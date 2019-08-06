Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Down 11%

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) dropped 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $76.81, approximately 1,001,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 317,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.
KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $53,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after acquiring an additional 55,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,814,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 389,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.
