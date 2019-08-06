Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Holdings Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. 8,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

