Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have commented on KELYA. Noble Financial began coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 14,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $367,404.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 170,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,258. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.