Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,474. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $5,781,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

