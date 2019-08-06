Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 177,542 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 777,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,641. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

