Karma One Day Volume Hits $7.00 (KRM)

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Karma has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One Karma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $5.60 and $20.33. Karma has a total market cap of $789,750.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karma alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karma Profile

Karma is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. Karma’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karma’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Karma Coin Trading

Karma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.