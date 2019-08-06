Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Down 12.9%

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) shares dropped 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $5.05, approximately 865,368 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 213,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.