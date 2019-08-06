Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 2,509.88% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 9,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,772. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $295.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24.

KDMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

