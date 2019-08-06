Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $131.02. 110,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

