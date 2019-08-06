Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,605,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

