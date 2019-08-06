Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $38,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $153,662.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $446,610.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,856,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,221. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 345,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

