JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Shares Up 1.2%

JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13.

About JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides business and personal banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and lending products comprising overdraft lines of credit, CD secured loans, personal term loans and lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, residential construction loans, business lines of credit and term loans, and commercial mortgages.

