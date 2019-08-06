John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.06. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 15,337 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

