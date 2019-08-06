JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $67.89.

