JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of CSX opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.