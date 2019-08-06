JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 0.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,894,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,256 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,520,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,092,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 75,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,713,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

