JNBA Financial Advisors Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.26. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

