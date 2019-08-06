JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,352 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC accounts for about 3.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of BMV:BIL opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52-week low of $1,603.40 and a 52-week high of $1,790.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53.

