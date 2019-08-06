JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 50,389 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 67,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 259,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

