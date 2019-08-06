JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 1,100 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $935,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $604,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,547 shares of company stock worth $3,593,934 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

