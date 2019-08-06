JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $36.04. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.42.

JKX Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

