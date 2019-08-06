Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $150.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.20.
Shares of CHDN opened at $114.89 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
