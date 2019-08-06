Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $150.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.20.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN opened at $114.89 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.