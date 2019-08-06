JBJ Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.6% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 95.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $832,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,191.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

