JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,910 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, May 24th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.