IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Down 6.1%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 700,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 469,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

IZEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. Research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of IZEA Worldwide worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

