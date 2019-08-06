Ivanhoe Energy (OTCMKTS:IVANF) vs. Laredo Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LPI) Financial Analysis

Ivanhoe Energy (OTCMKTS:IVANF) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.11 billion 0.55 $324.59 million $0.93 2.77

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Energy N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum 40.05% 15.59% 7.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ivanhoe Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 0 6 3 0 2.33

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 95.93%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Ivanhoe Energy.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Ivanhoe Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Energy Company Profile

Ivanhoe Energy, Inc. engages in heavy-oil exploration and development. It focuses on pursuing long term growth in its reserve base and production using advanced technologies. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on February 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2018, it had assembled 120,617 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 238,167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

