Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $67.64 and last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 8376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

In related news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 55,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $3,164,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,593 shares of company stock worth $7,960,442. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Itron by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Itron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Itron by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

