IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

ITP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. IT Tech Packaging Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

