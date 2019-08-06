ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 9,994.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,210,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,188,503 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 493,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 191,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 317,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 1-year low of $1,750.00 and a 1-year high of $2,005.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20.

