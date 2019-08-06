iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.05

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.05 and last traded at $116.04, with a volume of 26873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.09.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.