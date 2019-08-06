iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. 3,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,914. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

