iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $42,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.60. 892,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,899. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

