iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $211.77. The company had a trading volume of 396,303 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.18.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

