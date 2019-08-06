iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 2,275,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,389,688. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

