iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned about 0.99% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $7,401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. 30,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,519. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96.

