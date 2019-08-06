iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 0.81% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $405,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.74. The stock had a trading volume of 85,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,409. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

