iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 162,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.