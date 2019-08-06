iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. 4,689,304 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19.

