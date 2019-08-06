Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $21.91 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.13. 105,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,161. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

