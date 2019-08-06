Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $13.29 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $273.71. 906,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

