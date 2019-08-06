Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 2.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

NYSE UTX traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.