Investors Bancorp (ISBC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC):

8/6/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

7/25/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

7/16/2019 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

7/9/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

7/2/2019 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

6/26/2019 – Investors Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

6/20/2019 – Investors Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Investors Bancorp Inc alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,713,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,081 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,220,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 876,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,165,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 809,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.