Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,891,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,320,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.