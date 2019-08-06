Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 3.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.53% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $26,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 170.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 60,566 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 68,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,319. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26.

