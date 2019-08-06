Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 626 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.