Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $67.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $67.85, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

