Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.55, 612,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 479,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $501.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $54,969.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,237.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $46,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 62,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,554. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,924,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 410,308 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,386,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 817.3% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,131,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,891 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,562,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,613 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
