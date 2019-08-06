Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.55, 612,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 479,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $54,969.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,237.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $46,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 62,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,554. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,924,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 410,308 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,386,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 817.3% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,131,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,891 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,562,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,613 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.